Guwahati: State-Of-The-Art Hospital Inaugurated In Raj Bhavan

The state-of-the-art hospital within the Raj Bhavan campus was inaugurated by Professor Jagdish Mukhi today with Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta in attendance.

Speaking at the inauguration event, the state health minister said, “A much needed requirement of the Raj Bhavan was fulfilled today. The hospital will be operational for 24 hours every day”.

Speaking further, Mahanta said, “The permanent employees of the Raj Bhavan will be able to avail its services. A register will be placed and employees will be registered and provided with a card. The will be able to get treatment by showing their cards.”

“This will be a 24 hour facility with doctors and nurses available throughout the day. The hospital will also have an in-house pharmacy to provide medicines,”, he added.