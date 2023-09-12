Guwahati: 2.2 Kg Heroin Seized at Amingaon; Six Smugglers Held

The Special Task Force (STF) Assam along with Kamrup police on Monday night arrested six people and seized 2.2 kg of heroin from their possession at Amingaon on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
Acting on specific inputs, the joint team intercepted a Thar vehicle at Amingaon area and recovered 176 packets of heroin stuffed in hidden chambers.
Six persons were arrested in connection to it, three of whom are non-residents of Assam.
Assam Chief Minister congratulated the team for the successful seizure. Taking to platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “In a special anti-drugs operation carried out by Special Task Force (STF) Assam, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted at Amingaon and 2.2 kg of heroin has been recovered. 6 people have been arrested in this connection. Good job Assam Police.”
In response, the STF Assam said, “We express our gratitude to HCM sir for his generous acknowledgement. Our unwavering dedication persists as we strive to achieve a drug-free Assam under his wise leadership.”
Earlier on Sunday, a huge consignment of heroin worth Rs. 21 crores was seized in Jorabat on the outskirts of Guwahati during a late-night joint operation.
According to sources, the City General Police Department (CGPD) team carried out a joint operation with Jorabat OP in Jorabat when they intercepted a suspected luxury vehicle, bearing the registration number NL01 CA 1197. Upon searching the vehicle, they recovered 198 soap boxes containing Heroin weighing 2.527 kg from a hidden compartment.
Meanwhile, the police apprehended three drug peddlers in connection with the seizure. The peddlers have been identified as Amir Khan, Mohammed Yakub and Mohammed Jamir.
The estimated market value of the seized Heroin is said to be around Rs. 21 crore.
Following the huge seizure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts made by the Guwahati Police. Taking to ‘X’ platform, he posted, “In yet another successful operation, @GuwahatiPol seized 198 soap boxes containing suspected Heroin weighing 2.527 kg, at Jorabat. Three persons were apprehended in the incident. Kudos to @assampolice!”