Guwahati: 2.2 Kg Heroin Seized at Amingaon; Six Smugglers Held

Acting on specific inputs, the joint team intercepted a Thar vehicle at Amingaon area and recovered 176 packets of heroin stuffed in hidden chambers.

Six persons were arrested in connection to it, three of whom are non-residents of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister congratulated the team for the successful seizure. Taking to platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), he wrote, “In a special anti-drugs operation carried out by Special Task Force (STF) Assam, a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State was intercepted at Amingaon and 2.2 kg of heroin has been recovered. 6 people have been arrested in this connection. Good job Assam Police.”