Guwahati: This Student's Group Is Going Around Helping The Needy

Students from Bishnu Ram Medhi Government Law College in Guwahati have come forward to provide aid to the needy.

Up until now, they have provided rations to three Shelter homes and have distributed packed meals to more than 200 homeless people.

“We have set up a team of volunteers for our campaign 'Jyoti Annapurna Drive', to deliver ration kits and packed meals. Also, we are identifying and helping senior citizens in need, with food, medicine and winter clothes. We aim to provide over 5,000 cooked meals within the next 3 months” said Tapobrat Narayan Deb, Campaign Manager.

The Group has reportedly initiated another campaign named 'Mamoni Women's Welfare Drive', under which they will be organizing several awareness camps and have set a target of distributing over 15000 sanitary napkins, in the rural areas. They are also planning to make sanitary facilities available in all the government colleges in Guwahati.

They have reached out to the public to volunteer and join their ongoing campaign, and will soon be initiating two more campaigns in the next quarter of this year.