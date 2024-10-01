Guwahati: Tania Kumari to Face Court in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case

Tania Kumari, the 18-year-old accused of murdering her mother, is scheduled to appear in court today following three days in police custody. She has been brought in for a health check-up ahead of the court session. Despite the serious nature of her actions, sources indicate that Tania shows no signs of remorse for the crime.
Tania, a student at a private university in Meghalaya and an accomplished tennis player, is accused of brutally killing her mother. Reports suggest that her mother was beaten to death, suffering severe injuries to her head and face. The police discovered the body today and suspect the murder was committed with "cold intent."
Earlier, neighbours had described Tania's lack of remorse after the incident. One neighbor recounted, "When she came out of the flat, she told me she killed her mother in self-defence, explaining that her mother didn’t comply with her regarding a family matter. She appeared completely normal, seemingly unaware of the gravity of what she had done. We tried to save her mother from outside, but she didn’t open the door."
According to the complaint, the incident took place in flat A4 on the fourth floor yesterday afternoon. Neighbors reported hearing the sound of a mortar pestle along with screams around six o'clock in the evening. When they knocked on the door, pleading for it to be opened, there was no response. Approximately an hour later, Tania emerged from the apartment covered in blood, prompting neighbors to contact the Dispur police station. Officers arrived on the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to GMCH for examination.
Tania enrolled at USTM last year and was in her third semester in the political science department. She was known for her academic excellence and was a talented lawn tennis player, set to compete in an international tournament this November, having received several awards for her skills in the sport.
It is to be noted that the city police had confirmed that Tania engaged in a confrontation with her mother prior to the murder.
After the incident, Tania claimed she acted in self-defense, stating that her mother had attacked her with a knife during the altercation.
Tania alleged, “My mother tried to kill me with a knife. I took the knife away, but then she picked up a mortar pestle to hit me. During the struggle, the mortar pestle struck my mother's head, and she collapsed immediately.”
The city police further confirmed that Tania continued to attack her mother until she took her last breath.