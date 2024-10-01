Guwahati: Tania Kumari to Face Court in Mother's Gruesome Murder Case

According to the complaint, the incident took place in flat A4 on the fourth floor yesterday afternoon. Neighbors reported hearing the sound of a mortar pestle along with screams around six o'clock in the evening. When they knocked on the door, pleading for it to be opened, there was no response. Approximately an hour later, Tania emerged from the apartment covered in blood, prompting neighbors to contact the Dispur police station. Officers arrived on the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to GMCH for examination.