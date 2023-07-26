Guwahati: Teacher Held On Allegations Of Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

He further said, "I was out for some work, I had gone to Bihar. When I returned on July 22, I came to know about the incident when I saw the video. Then I called him that day itself and showed him the video and asked him why he did that. I slapped him a few times in anger as well. Then following day, he brought a group of around 10 men and women at my shop in Birubari and tried to intimidate me."