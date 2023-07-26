Guwahati: Teacher Held On Allegations Of Sexually Abusing Minor Girl

In yet another shocker, a teacher in Guwahati was arrested on serious charges of alleged sexual abuse of a minor girl, reports emerged on Wednesday.
As per the initial reports, the arrested individual was identified as Pradip Ghosh, also known as Rahul. He was employed as a teacher at Aryabhatta Higher Secondary School in the city.
According to information received, Ghosh has been accused of sexually abusing a minor girl student of his for a long time. Reports stated that Paltan Bazar Police arrested the accused.
The minor, a fourth standard student of Aryabhatta Higher Secondary School reportedly told her mother about her ordeal on July 18.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the accused allegedly inappropriately touched the minor student’s private parts. Furthermore, the student has also reportedly filmed the incident.
Police are looking into the matter and further details into the serious allegations will emerge soon.
A relative of the family said, "This had been going on for a while. On the 18 th of this month, she told her mother about the abuse. She also asked her to not inform her father immediately and that she would record the incident for proof."
Breaking down, the man further said, "She is only a Class 4 student. The man is a school teacher and he takes tuition classes for her. He used to come to their home and take classes. She bravely kept the phone on the side and captured the incident."
He further said, "I was out for some work, I had gone to Bihar. When I returned on July 22, I came to know about the incident when I saw the video. Then I called him that day itself and showed him the video and asked him why he did that. I slapped him a few times in anger as well. Then following day, he brought a group of around 10 men and women at my shop in Birubari and tried to intimidate me."
"He lives on rent near the Ramakrishna Mission in Birubari beside the Assam State Seed Certification Agency; the lane is known as CID Gully. We have shown the video to the police and also lodged a complaint," he added.