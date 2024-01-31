Guwahati: Thieves Plunder 4 Businesses At Ganeshguri's Beekay Tower

Just a few steps away from Dispur Police Station in Guwahati, thieves plundered as many as four business establishments taking away items worth several lakhs in the darkness of the night.
The incident reportedly took place at the commercial enclave called Beekay Tower which houses several businesses and came to the fore on Wednesday morning
As seen in the footage, the stores at Ganeshguri's Beekay Tower were plundered and items worth lakhs were lifted from them.
Four businesses, two clothing stores, a costemic store and a gas agency outlet were looted by the thieves, it has been reported.
An investigation has been initiated in connection with the matter and further details are awaited.