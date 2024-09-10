Guwahati to Launch Hop-On Hop-Off Catamaran Service for Tourists

The service will provide tourists with a unique experience, connecting four major points along the Brahmaputra River: Hanuman Mandir (Bellevue side), Kamakhya, Kachari, and Sukleshwar. The much-awaited service will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, offering a fresh perspective to explore the historic and cultural landmarks of the city by water.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) department will operate two catamarans, each capable of accommodating around 100 passengers at a time. These air-conditioned catamarans will allow passengers to board and disembark at any of the designated stops with a single ticket priced at Rs 250. Visitors will be able to hop on and off multiple times throughout the day, making it a flexible and convenient way to explore Guwahati’s riverfront and nearby attractions.