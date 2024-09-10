Guwahati to Launch Hop-On Hop-Off Catamaran Service for Tourists

In a bid to boost river tourism in Guwahati, the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) is introducing a Hop-on Hop-off Catamaran Service from this weekend.
The service will provide tourists with a unique experience, connecting four major points along the Brahmaputra River: Hanuman Mandir (Bellevue side), Kamakhya, Kachari, and Sukleshwar. The much-awaited service will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, offering a fresh perspective to explore the historic and cultural landmarks of the city by water.
The Inland Water Transport (IWT) department will operate two catamarans, each capable of accommodating around 100 passengers at a time. These air-conditioned catamarans will allow passengers to board and disembark at any of the designated stops with a single ticket priced at Rs 250. Visitors will be able to hop on and off multiple times throughout the day, making it a flexible and convenient way to explore Guwahati’s riverfront and nearby attractions.
Understanding the Hop-On Hop-Off Mechanism
The Hop-on Hop-off Catamaran service is designed to give tourists the freedom to explore various points along the Brahmaputra at their own pace. After purchasing a ticket, passengers can board the catamaran at any of the four stops — Handuman Mandir, Kamakhya, Kachari, or Sukleshwar. They can disembark at any location, explore the area, and then catch the next catamaran to continue their journey. This mechanism is perfect for tourists who want to spend more time at specific attractions without being bound to a strict schedule.
The two catamarans, already docked in Guwahati, are currently being fitted and will be air-conditioned to ensure comfort during the ride. The introduction of this service is expected to be a game-changer for tourism in the city, making Guwahati more accessible and offering a modern mode of transportation that complements the city's traditional charm.
Future Plans: Vertical Lift to Kamakhya
In addition to the catamaran service, ATDC has also announced plans to introduce a vertical lift from the base of Kamakhya Hill to the temple’s top. This initiative will benefit tourists using the catamaran service and provide a seamless connection between the river and one of Assam’s most famous pilgrimage destinations. The lift is expected to enhance the tourist experience and offer an alternative to the otherwise strenuous climb up the hill.
A Boost to City Tourism
The new riverfront tourism initiatives align with the broader effort to promote Guwahati as a prime tourist destination, diversifying beyond the traditional draws of Kaziranga National Park and Kamakhya Temple. The soon-to-be-inaugurated port facility at Sukleshwar and the riverfront walkway cum park at Uzanbazar, expected to be completed in the next few months, will further enhance the city’s attractiveness as a tourist hub.
With this new catamaran service, Assam is pushing for a stronger focus on river tourism and experiences that highlight its rich cultural and natural heritage. The Brahmaputra River, an integral part of Assam’s identity, is now being utilized to offer tourists a scenic, relaxing way to explore the city while fostering a sustainable tourism model that highlights local infrastructure development.
This initiative is part of Assam's larger efforts to diversify its tourism offerings and build an eco-friendly, sustainable tourism industry that embraces both its cultural past and modern future.