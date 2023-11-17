Guwahati Traffic Police Issues Advisory for Chhath Puja

The following are the traffic restrictions imposed on the two days:

1. No vehicles, except the vehicles carrying the devotees shall be allowed to ply on the stretch of MG Road between Apollo Point to Cotton Collegiate School Point.

2. All vehicles including City Buses coming from Bharalumukh side towards Panbazar and Chandmari side will be diverted at Apollo point towards HB Road via TRP Road or via AT Road. Thereafter at NB Hall Point, these vehicles shall take left turn and move via FC Road, Tayabullah Road and GNB Road.

3. All vehicles including City buses coming from Chandmari side towards Panbazar, Bharalumukh and Jalukbari shall be diverted via TC point via District Library, RBI Point, Oasis Point and thereafter take left turn at Panbazar Over Bridge North Point towards Panbazar Over Bridge South Point, and ply via AT Road towards Athgoan flyover to Bharalumukh and Jalukbari.

4. The light vehicles from TC Point side via GNB Road towards Panbazar and Fancybazar shall be diverted via District Library, KLB road and HB road.

5. All light vehicles from Uzanbazar, Latasil side towards Bharalumukh side shall be diverted via BC Road, Tayabulllah Road and GNB Road.

6. All City Buses coming from Khanapara towards Bharalumukh, Jalukbari shall be diverted via AT Road from Panbazar ROB south point.

7. All heavy vehicles including inter district buses and red colour rural service buses operating under ASTC (except city buses and vehicles carrying devotees) coming from Jalukbari shall not be allowed to enter into the City. All these vehicles will be diverted via NH-37 at Jalukbari.

8. Similarly, from Jalukbari, Lokhra, Garchuk and Sixmile, entry of trucks shall be restricted on 19.11.2023 and 20.11.2023.

9. On the stretch of HB Road, from Sani Mandir to Panbazar police point, traffic shall be allowed for both ways during the puja period.