Guwahati: Traffic Regulations Notified for India-New Zealand 3rd T20

The Guwahati Traffic Police on Saturday introduced several regulations on vehicular movement, including restrictions on commercial vehicles, designating one-way routes and allowing only cars with permits, among others, on routes leading to the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Barspara Stadium, with India set to take on New Zealand in the third of the five-match T20I series tomorrow.

Advertisment

Accordingly, plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles and slow-moving vehicles will be restricted on BK Kakati Road, AK Azad Road, AK Dev Road, Kula Basumatary Road (Barsapara Stadium Road), Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, Mora-Bharalu Path, Rajib Gandhi Path (upto Jyotikuchi), FA Road, Dhopoliya Road, Bishnupur Road, RKC Road, Birubari to GMC Road and Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Road (from Dakhingaon Tiniali to Lalganesh) from 2 pm to 12 midnight.

The AK Azad Road will be made one-way only, from Lalganesh Tiniali to Cycle Factory Tiniali, for all vehicles from 2 pm onwards. All the vehicles will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali, but no vehicle will be allowed to ply from Cycle Factory Tiniali towards Lalganesh Tiniali on AK Azad Road, an official release from the traffic department stated.

Moreover, from 2 pm onwards, only the vehicles with car passes will be allowed to ply from Lalganesh Tiniali towards Cycle Factory Tiniali. For the vehicles without car passes coming from Lokhra Chariali towards the Arya Nagar side, diversion will be in place at Lalganesh Tiniali point towards Hayat Hospital, Pandit Din Dayal Upadhyay Road.

The Kula Basumatary Road or Barsapara Road will be made one-way from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali from 2 pm onwards, only for vehicles having car passes. No vehicle will be allowed to ply from Dhirenpara Tiniali towards Barsapara Tiniali, mentioned the release.

Vehicles having drop-off passes will have to drop off the passengers either ahead of Barsapara Tiniali or at Dhirenpara Tiniali and will have to park their vehicles at the designated parking places.

On Mora Bharalu Road, no vehicles will be allowed to ply either from the ACA Stadium side or the FA Road side, while on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path, vehicles will be allowed to ply from the NH-27 side up to Shyam Mandir, from where they will be diverted towards Ganeshpara Tiniali on AK Dev Road via Banabasu Road. No vehicle will be allowed to ply on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path from the ACA Stadium side.

Furthermore, no vehicle will be allowed to park on either side of the road from Barsapara Tiniali to Dhirenpara Tiniali, that is, Kula Basumatary Road, Cycle Factory to Lal Ganesh Tiniali, that is, AK Azad Road, and from Ambari Tiniali to Champabati High School, that is, AK Dev Road.

Meanwhile, one side parallel parking on the road will be allowed from Champabati High School to Garchuk on AK Dev Road and from Dakhingaon Tiniali towards NEF College on Kanaklata Path.

The vehicles having VIP car passes entering the ACA Stadium via Gate 18 will not be allowed to come out till completion of the event. After the event is over, the vehicles parked inside the ACA stadium will have to proceed either towards Dhirenpara Tiniali or Barsapara Tiniali. From Barsapara Tiniali, the vehicles will be able to proceed either towards the Birubari or Lalganesh side. From Dhirenpara Tiniali, the vehicles will be able to proceed either towards the Garchuk side or the Fatasil Ambari side.

Additionally, no vehicle will be allowed to ply on the Kula Basumatary Road, either from the Barsapara side on Dhirenpara side.

Parking Provisions

Apart from the regulations on vehicular movement, the traffic department has arranged for parking areas for vehicles, facilitating those waiting for the high-octane and possible series-deciding encounter.

Vehicles Coming via AK Dev Road:

Serial No. Place of Parking Distance from ACA Stadium 1 Datalpara Field 3.5 kilometers 2 Champawati Field to Garchuk Chariali (one side parallel parking) 2 kilometers 3 Ganeshpara Field 2.8 kilometers 4 Champawati Field 1.8 kilometers 5 Rong Pathar Bihu Toli 2.5 kilometers 6 Jonaki Sports Union Club 1 kilometer

Vehicles coming via AK Azad Road

Serial No. Place of Parking Distance from ACA Stadium 1 Assam Plain Tribes Development Co. Ltd. Field (Vishal Marriage Hall) 2 kilometer 2 Rolling Mill Field 0.5 kilometers 3 Arya Vidyapith College Field 3.2 kilometers 4 Lutuma Field 0.8 kilometers

Entry Gates

Gate 1A will be for the entry of teams and officials.

Gate 1B has been designated for entry of VIP Car pass holders who will have to enter via NH 27, through to AK Azad Road, to Barsapara Tiniali, and finally to Barsapara Stadium.

Fans assigned entry through Gate 2 on Kula Basusmatry Road will have to enter via Barsapara Tiniali.

For those entering through Gate 3 on RG Baruah Path, they will enter via Barsapara Tiniali through to RG Baruah Path.

Those assigned entry through Gate 4 on Rolling Mill Road will enter via Lalganesh Tiniali through Rolling Mill Tiniali.

Entry through Gate 5 and 6 on Dr Bhupen Hazarika Path for fans will be via NH 27 through ISBT to Bhupen Hazarika Path.

Notably, the regulations imposed in view of the cricket match will not apply to the movement of emergency vehicles like fire tenders, ambulances, vehicles carrying life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders, school buses, milk vans and local residents, the official release added.