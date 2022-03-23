Guwahati: Tragic Accident at Zoo Road, 1 Dead

In a tragic accident at Zoo Road in Guwahati, a person died on the spot while a water tank vehicle hit him in front of the City Center shopping mall.

According to reports, the person identified as Dwijen Baishya was an employee of Apollo Hospital.

Locals said that the driver of the water tank vehicle was drunk and that the speeding vehicle ran over the person who died on the spot.

However, the driver of the vehicle has been assaulted by the public.

