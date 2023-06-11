Guwahati: Tree Uproots, Crushes 50-Year-Old Temple in Basistha

Amid heavy rainfall in Guwahati since Saturday night, an unfortunate incident has been reported in city’s Basistha area.
According to sources, a huge tree uprooted and fell over a historic Kali Mandir which was nearly 50-years-old. The entire temple has been devastated after the huge tree fell on it. According to locals, the incident occurred at around 5 am on Sunday.
One of the locals of the area said, “This Kali Mandir was established in the year 1971. As a result of the rainy weather, a tree next to the temple was uprooted and fell on it this morning. Fortunately, no devotees were there at the spot when the incident occurred. Now we request all people of this area to come together and contribute in the restoration works of the temple.”
Surprisingly, though the temple was completely crushed, the stone statue inside did not sustain any damage.