Guwahati: Two Arrested with 24 Kg Cannabis on New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Acting on a specific input, the Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted a search operation on Train No. 12423 DN New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Guwahati Railway Station, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of cannabis.

Advertisment

A total of 22 packets of suspected cannabis (ganja), weighing approximately 24.150 kg, were recovered from the possession of two male passengers traveling in Coach No. A4.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sezo Puro (26), son of Lavohu Puro, a resident of Dimapur, Nagaland, and Bolen Haokip, son of the late L. Haokip, a resident of Imphal, Manipur.

The GRP has seized the narcotics and initiated further legal proceedings.

Also Read: Guwahati: Massive Consignment of Ganja Seized at Lokhra, One Held