Guwahati: Two OIL Workers Die Of Electrocution, Another Injured

The trio was working inside the OIL premises at Narengi when they came in contact with a high-powered electric wire that was exposed on the ground.

While two of them were electrocuted to death, another sustained serious burn injuries.

Following the incident, the injured worker was rushed to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.

The identities of the victims are yet to be established.

Earlier this month, an employee of the electricity board was electrocuted to death while fixing an electrical wiring issue at Borkhola in Assam’s Cachar district.

The worker identified as Bikram Das arrived at Borkhola area from Udarbond sub-division to fix an electricity issue on Sunday evening. The tragedy occurred when Bikram climbed up the electric post.

As per sources, the sub-centre suddenly turned on the electricity connection while Bikram was still working on the issue. As a result, Bikram fell on the ground and died on the spot. The locals immediately rushed him to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), however, the doctors declared him dead.

The locals have alleged that the employee’s death occurred due to the negligence of the part of the electricity board. Bikram was a resident of Rampur in Borkhola. The locals have appealed the authorities to grant financial assistance to the family of the deceased.