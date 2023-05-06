Divine Intervention: Man Has Miraculous Escape From Kidnappers In Assam

According to information, the victim, identified as Dimbeswar Gogoi, is an engineer employed at ‘rocketWiFi’ internet service provider and hails from Kamalabari area in Duliajan.

Gogoi was on his way towards Bhadoi Pachali when a gang of miscreants in a vehicle intercepted his car and abducted him at knifepoint near Ahom Dhaba. With his hands and legs tied up, Gogoi was taken to a forest in Digboi overnight where the miscreants attempted to end his life.

However, in what may be described as a divine intervention moment, a civilian truck showed up at the scene just when the miscreants were about to take the killing blow, prompting the malefactors to abandon their plan and flee from the spot.

Gogoi was left lying on the ground with his hand and legs bound with a rope. He was spotted by the driver of the truck soon after who immediately helped him up and took him to the local police station.

Upon reaching the PS, Gogoi narrated the entire ordeal, and his family was also apprised of the incident. He was later taken to Digboi Civil Hospital for a medical check-up.

A case has been filed against unknown individuals, police said, adding that an investigation into the matter has been initiated.

