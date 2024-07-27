Guwahati: UCO Bank Silpukhuri Manager Arrested In Land-Grabbing Case

A bank manager in Guwahati has been arrested by the police in a land scam case on Saturday. According to the police, the accused was involved in grabbing the land of an elderly woman in the city.
The accused, identified as Prasenjit Roy, worked as the manager of UCO Bank's Silpukhuri branch. He was arrested by the crime branch of police on Friday night.
Roy has been accused of grabbing the land belonging to an elderly woman in Guwahati's Japorigog locality. After this, the woman, Prabha Bhattacharya filed a complaint with the police, based on which the accused was arrested.
According to the information at hand, the woman had kept her land documents as collateral against a bank loan. However, the accused claimed the papers as his own and transferred the property in his name through unfair means.
The crime branch suspects the involvement of several others in the case, and hence, they have kept the investigations open into the matter.
Further details are awaited.