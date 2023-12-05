Guwahati News

Guwahati: Unidentified Assailants Throw Truck Driver Off Khanapara Flyover

The victim man, identified as Gursafi Ali, is a truck driver by profession. As a result of the fall, Ali sustained injuries, fortunately, non-fatal.
Guwahati: Unidentified Men Throw Truck Driver Off Khanapara Flyover
Guwahati: Unidentified Men Throw Truck Driver Off Khanapara Flyover
Pratidin Time

In a shocking incident on Tuesday morning, a middle-aged man was allegedly thrown off the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati by unidentified assailants.

The victim man, identified as Gursafi Ali, is a truck driver by profession. As a result of the fall, Ali sustained injuries, fortunately, non-fatal.

Passersby and locals quickly rushed to aid of the injured man, providing him water and first aid.

The city police were notified promptly, and they arrived at the scene and transported the injured man to a hospital for medical attention.

The reason behind the assault remains unknown at this time.

Guwahati: Unidentified Men Throw Truck Driver Off Khanapara Flyover
First 'GTA 6' Trailer Promises a Vice City Adventure Like Never Before
Guwahati police
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
guwahati-news-breaking-latest>>guwahati-news-breaking-latest/guwahati-unidentified-assailants-throw-truck-driver-off-khanapara-flyover
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com