Guwahati: Unidentified Assailants Throw Truck Driver Off Khanapara Flyover

In a shocking incident on Tuesday morning, a middle-aged man was allegedly thrown off the Khanapara flyover in Guwahati by unidentified assailants.
The victim man, identified as Gursafi Ali, is a truck driver by profession. As a result of the fall, Ali sustained injuries, fortunately, non-fatal.
Passersby and locals quickly rushed to aid of the injured man, providing him water and first aid.
The city police were notified promptly, and they arrived at the scene and transported the injured man to a hospital for medical attention.
The reason behind the assault remains unknown at this time.