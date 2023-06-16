Guwahati: Man Drowns While Bathing at Sukreswar Ghat; Body Washes Up at Pandu

The body of a man was found floating on River Brahmaputra in Guwahati’s Pandu area on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Zahid Ahmed. Sources said that Zahid went missing after he went for bath at Sukreswar Ghat earlier today.
The body was later spotted by locals floating in the river near Pandu in Maligaon area of the city. Authorities were informed immediately.
Local police have reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.
Further investigation is on.
Recently, the body of a person who had gone missing while bathing in the Brahmaputra River in Assam’s Morigaon district, floated up at the Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.
According to reports, the youth had gone along with his friends to take a bath in the Brahmaputra River when he went missing.
The deceased was identified as one Gulzar. Four days after he went missing, his body was recovered at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati.