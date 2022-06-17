Guwahati: Water Level of Brahmaputra River Rises Above Warning Level

The water level of Brahmaputra River in Guwahati is rising at a warning level due to incessant rainfall since past few days. The water level has rose up to 19 cm.

According to reports, the water level in the Brahmaputra River rose up to 48.61cm. the upstream water level of Brahmaputra is 48.90cm while the downstream water level is 48.80 cm.

Guwahati Development Department (GDD) minister Ashok Singhal on Friday inspected the water pumps and sluice gate of Bharalu River. The minister instructed the officials to ensure the sluice gate of Bharalu River functions smoothly.

“Today inspected the water pumps and sluice gate of Bharalu river and instructed the officials to ensure the sluice gate of Bharalu river functions smoothly to avoid any hindrance to the flow of water from Guwahati city,” the minister said in a tweet.