In a shocking incident of torture, a woman was found in a burnt state at her residence in Guwahati’s Christian Basti area on Friday.

The woman was reportedly being tortured for a long time, suspectedly for dowry by her husband and his family. The couple had been married since 2018.

She was found in a critical condition, having sustained burn injuries and was immediately rushed to a hospital, informed police.

Meanwhile, the husband, identified as Kaushik Khemkak, has been detained by the police.