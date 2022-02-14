Guwahati Will Emerge As Leader In Health Sector In South Asia: CM Sarma

Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that Guwahati will soon emerge as a leader in medical facilities in the entire South Asian region.

CM Sarma made the claim while speaking at the 'bhumi pujan' event of the new medical college to be built in the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) in Guwahati’s Fancy Bazar area and the Kalapahar campus.

Notably, this will be the second medical college to come up in the city, the CM informed.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “An 800 bedded medical college will be built here, construction of which will conclude by 2025. It will also have 100 ICU beds. Two of Guwahati’s tallest towers will be installed at the MMCH”.

He also said, “MMCH will become a super specialty hospital, at par with private hospitals. The aim is to introduce MBBS courses by the year 2023”.

The newly built medical college will be named ‘Pragjyotishpur Medical College’, he said.

The CM further said that the Kalapahar hospital will soon be renamed, and called on MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita from the Gauhati West constituency for the same.

CM Sarma also informed that construction works for another medical college will begin from tomorrow in North Lakhimpur. Nine more medical colleges will come up in the state in the coming years, he said, adding that the ones coming up in Kokrajhar and Nalbari were near completion.

Further speaking at the event, CM Sarma said, “In our tenure, a total of 14 medical colleges will be established. In addition to that, construction will begin on another five colleges in that time.”

The chief minister then directed his attention to the upcoming AIIMS, saying that it will be ready and open for public to avail healthcare from November this year. He also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be invited for the inauguration of the premier institute of healthcare.

“Work on 17 cancer hospitals in ongoing, seven of which will be able to provide services from April”, he further said.

Taking to Twitter, CM Sarma shared some pictures of the event, writing, "Glad that Guwahati shall have its 2nd medical college - MMCH. Performed bhumi pujan for both Kalapahar & MMCH campuses today. The Rs 998.30 cr project will be spread 62 bighas."