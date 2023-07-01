Guwahati Woman Attacked; Robbed Off Cash, Valuables

A woman was robbed off her cash and valuables after being attacked by a miscreant in Guwahati’s Noonmati area on Friday night.
The incident took place at Sunsali area in Noonmati late Friday night when the victim woman was returning home.
According to information, the miscreant allegedly attacked the woman right on the main road and snatched away her valuables and cash before disappearing into the night.
The woman sustained minor injuries, sources informed, adding that the suspect in the case has been identified. It is learned that one Dharambir Yadav was behind the late night robbery.
The victim woman later lodged a complaint at Noonmati police station. The photo of the suspect has been procured and a manhunt has been launched to nab him.