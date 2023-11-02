Guwahati News

Guwahati Woman Escapes Immolation Attempt By In-Laws

According to sources, the mother-in-law had allegedly stolen the woman's gold ring, leading to an escalated confrontation.
In a shocker from Guwahati city, a woman was allegedly poured kerosene on her body by her in-laws with an attempt to immolate her – fortunately which failed. The incident was reported at Puberun path in Bagharbari area in the city.

Fortunately, the woman was able to escape the clutches of her in-laws and reached Satgaon police station where she narrated her ordeal. Her husband, identified as Hirak Jyoti Pathak, was also involved in the macabre act, she said.

A case was registered against the accused husband and the in-laws in regards to the incident. The motive behind the alleged gold ring theft and the subsequent violent act by the in-laws remains under scrutiny.

Further investigation to ascertain facts is on.

