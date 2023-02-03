Guwahati Woman Goes Missing

A 26-year-old woman has reportedly gone missing from Guwahati’s Downtown area on Friday morning.

According to her family members, the girl went missing today morning from her residence while everyone was asleep.

They tried to reach her on the phone but was switched off, they said.

The missing woman has been identified as Parbin Sultana.

After several unsuccessful attempts to trace her, the family members lodged a missing complaint at Dispur police station today afternoon.

Following this, Dispur police sprung into action and attempts are currently being made to trace the missing woman.

If anyone finds her whereabouts, kindly contact the following mobile number – 70086296393.