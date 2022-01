Guwahati police have arrested a woman for allegedly robbing a large amount of money from an ATM.

As per sources, the female, identified as Shahida Begum, looted around Rs 65,000 from an ATM located in Guwahati’s Latasil area on Thursday.

Police had been searching for the woman since a long time as there are many cases registered against her in a number of places.

Currently, she is lodged at Panbazar police station for further legal proceedings.