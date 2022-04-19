Guwahati: Woman Injured in Leopard Attack in Pandu

A woman was injured in a leopard attack at Pandu in Guwahati. The woman has been identified as Manju Bhattacharyya.

The leopard was taking shelter at a railway quarter in Pandu. However, locals informed the forest department but the officials of the forest department have not yet reached the spot to rescue the leopard.

The leopard has created terror in the area since more than an hour but the forest department officials are yet to reach the spot.

People created panic amongst them as the leopard is still moving on in the area.

