A young woman jumped from a ferry into the Brahmaputra River in Guwahati on Saturday.

The ferry, called RPL Burhadia, was bound for Guwahati from Rajduar Ghat when the incident happened at 4.45 pm.

The other passengers in the ferry tried to rescue her, however, failed to do so.

After a while, the young woman drowned in the strong current of the river.

The rescue team is running operation however, the woman has not been found yet.