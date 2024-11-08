Guwahati News

Guwahati: Worker Falls To Death Off Under-Construction Building At Adabari

Jalukbari police reached the scene soon after being informed and recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem with the police looking into the circumstances leading to his death.
A contractual labourer from West Bengal working in Guwahati fell death off the 16th floor of an under-construction housing society on Friday. He was working on the water tank on the roof of the high-rise at the time of the accident.

As per reports, the incident occurred at the 16-storied upcoming Ashi Marq housing society in Guwahati's Adabari locality. The deceased has been identified as Sadiq Akhtar from West Bengal's Malda.

Further details are awaited.

