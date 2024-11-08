Guwahati: Worker Falls To Death Off Under-Construction Building At Adabari

A contractual labourer from West Bengal working in Guwahati fell death off the 16th floor of an under-construction housing society on Friday. He was working on the water tank on the roof of the high-rise at the time of the accident.
As per reports, the incident occurred at the 16-storied upcoming Ashi Marq housing society in Guwahati's Adabari locality. The deceased has been identified as Sadiq Akhtar from West Bengal's Malda.
Jalukbari police reached the scene soon after being informed and recovered the body. It has been sent for post-mortem with the police looking into the circumstances leading to his death.
Further details are awaited.