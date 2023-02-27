Guwahati: Youth Arrested for Misbehaving With Girl

The Guwahati Police arrested a youth for allegedly misbehaving with a girl on Monday.

As per a complaint lodged by the girl, the youth had touched her in an inappropriate manner and physically abused her.

The incident occurred when the girl was returning back home from work. The girl is an employee of a shopping mall in the city.

The arrested youth has been identified as Indra Ghosh. He is a resident of Indrapur in Bhangagarh.

A case has been registered against Ghosh and he is currently being interrogated by the Bhangagarh police.

Earlier in February, Guwahati city police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bamunimaidan area a few months ago. The accused, identified as Babul Ahmed, was apprehended from Baghbar Maharipam village in Barpeta district following a prolonged manhunt.

According to information, the heinous incident took place at Kushal Nagar in Bamunimaidan area of the city few months ago.The accused reportedly lived as a tenant at the victim’s house and had committed the crime when the latter’s mother was away for work.

A case under relevant sections was later registered against the malefactor.