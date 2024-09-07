Guwahati Youth Assaulted By In-Laws Accuses Them Of Seprating Wife, Child

Bleeding profusely from his head, a youth accused his in-laws of keeping his wife and child separate from him. They allegedly assaulted him in Guwahati's Basistha area causing serious injuries to his head that left him bleeding.
Deepak Tanti, the victim, said that he had come to pick up his wife and child who had been staying with her parents. However, he was assaulted when he reached his in-laws' place.
He said, "All of their daughters are married, but they stay with their parents. There is something fishy going on. I can openly say that they are running a prostitution racket from their home and involving their daughters."
"You can ask the neighbours and they will say the same thing. I will now head to the police and lodge a complaint," Tanti added.
Notably, the victim had got married about two-and-a-half years ago. They had a child from the marriage as well. However, the wife eloped with their child recently and was staying at her parents' home.
"It was a love marriage. We even had a court marriage, however, to this day, I am yet to receive the certificate from her family. They keep it away from me," alleged Tanti.
When he arrived to pick up his wife and child last night, he was brutally assaulted which left him bleeding from his head.