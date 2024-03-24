Guwahati: Youth Held With 21 Kgs Cannabis In Late Night Op

In a major drug haul, 21 kilograms of cannabis was seized in Guwahati and a youth was arrested in connection with the matter, officials informed.
As per reports, a team of the special operations group (SOG) of Assam Police along with Garchuk Police in Guwahati carried out anti-narcotic operation last night.
Officials said that they had specific intelligence inputs based on which the raid was carried out. During the said raid, officials intercepted an Alto car in which they found the cannabis consignment.
According to officials, the operation was conducted at Lokhra where and the vehicle coming from Boragaon and headed towards Hatigaon was intercepted. Upon searching the vehicle, the officials found the cannabis consignment which was weighed at around 21 kilograms.
During the operation, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Manoj Bodo, was taken into custody by the officials, while the vehicle with registration numbers AS 01 PC 9474 was also seized.
The seized consignment is estimated to be worth around Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 6 lakhs in the illicit narcotic markets.
The accused has been processed for further legal action, the officials added.