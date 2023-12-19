Guwahati Youth Injured In Leopard Attack

A youth was significantly injured in an attack by a leopard that had ventured into a neighborhood in Guwahati city on Tuesday morning.
Sources informed that the leopard had strayed into a residential building at Gauri Sarma Colony in Fatasil Ambari area and subsequently attacked an unsuspecting resident. Fortunately, the attack was non-fatal and the individual sustained some injuries to his head, neck and knee.
The youth somehow managed to escape with the help of other residents and was administered first-aid before being transported to a hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the leopard is still stuck inside the house. Local authorities and the forest department have been notified of the incident.
The issue of human-animal conflict is a significant problem in Assam. In addition to elephants, there have been rare sightings of leopards in various locations, including cities and towns too.
Recently, the carcasses of two adult leopards were recovered from Ganeshpara area in the city , prompting authorities to launch a probe. Sources reported that the bodies were found at Rajmohan Path in the Ganeshpara area.
Moreover, one of the leopards had its limbs bound with a rope, leading to suspicions of foul play by miscreants.
Following the tragic discovery, forest department officials reached the scene and commenced an investigation into the matter.