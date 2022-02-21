Guwahati: Youth Stabbed By Shopkeeper Over Gutka, Locals Cry Foul

In a disgraceful fight that broke out at Borbari in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday night, a youth was stabbed by a shopkeeper over Gutka, a chewable tobacco product.

The incident took place at New Market in Guwahati’s Borbari locality today. It started after the youth bought a packet of Gutka from the shopkeeper. The shopkeeper allegedly attacked the youth with a knife and injured him.

The injured youth has been identified as Manoj Rongpi while the shopkeeper has been identified as Moinul Ali.

A case was registered last night against the culprit at the Dispur Police Station.

Meanwhile, the accused shopkeeper has been missing since the incident. Locals alleged that Ali was keeping and selling liquor illegally from his shop for days.

They further alleged some anti-social activities taking place at the said shop, adding that police officials did not take any action even after complaining several times.

They went on to say that the police had knowledge of illegal activities but allowed them in return for bribes in cash from the accused.