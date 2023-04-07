Guwahati: Lawyer Found Dead With Throat Slit In Bhetapara

A young man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Guwahati’s Bhetapara area on Friday morning.

According to information, the deceased, identified as Kandarpa Ojha, was found dead inside his residence with his throat slit.

It is learned that Kandarpa was an advocate of the Gauhati High Court.

The incident was reported from Karnalata path in Bhetapara area of the city.

Meanwhile, his father claimed that his son had committed suicide inside his room by slitting his throat with a machete, however, the exact reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained.

Following the discovery, local police reached the scene and recovered the body for post-mortem.

An investigation has been initiated into the matter, police said.

