Guwahati’s Borjhar Airport Set for a Grand Transformation, New Terminal to Open in August

Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport is gearing up for a massive facelift ahead of Durga Puja, with a brand-new terminal set to redefine air travel in the region.

The new facility will be seven times more advanced than the existing airport and is designed to match the grandeur of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

A World-Class Terminal with Northeast’s Essence

The upcoming airport, spread across 750 acres, will feature a 1.4 lakh sq. meter terminal, making it one of the largest in the Northeast. The terminal’s design will showcase Assam’s cultural identity, incorporating 600 tonnes of bamboo in its construction and featuring the iconic Kopou Phool (Foxtail Orchid) in its interiors.

The new terminal will also blend architectural elements from Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam, creating a unique fusion of tradition and modernity.

Increased Capacity and Modern Amenities

Currently, Borjhar Airport operates around 150 flights daily, but the new terminal is expected to handle over 300 flights per day. The four-story structure will include:

State-of-the-art passenger facilities

Seamless park-and-check-in services for added convenience

for added convenience Faster baggage processing and improved security checks

The grand inauguration is scheduled for August, and commercial flight operations are set to begin within two months.

With this major upgrade, Guwahati’s airport is set to become a key aviation hub for Northeast India, boosting connectivity, tourism, and investment opportunities in the region.

