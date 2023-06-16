Guwahati's Deplorable Condition Of Roads Highlighted Once Again

It is pertinent to mention how the holes are poorly dug and as a result have become ‘death traps’ for citizens.

Earlier this month, a tragic accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claimed the life of class 11 student. Following this, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board lodged an FIR against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.