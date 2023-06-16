Guwahati's Deplorable Condition Of Roads Highlighted Once Again

The deplorable condition of roads in Guwahati city has once again been highlighted. On the rainy morning of Friday, a sand-laden truck got stuck in a water-filled pothole at Hengerabari, causing traffic congestion for a brief period of time in the area.
A part of the road was excavated for the installation of a water pipe, something that Guwahatians term as a ‘common sight’ as several such holes can be seen throughout the city.
Visuals show workers unloading the sand from the affected truck to another truck parked on the rear side to make it lighter and subsequently pull it out of the dug-out hole.
It is pertinent to mention how the holes are poorly dug and as a result have become ‘death traps’ for citizens.
Earlier this month, a tragic accident in Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area claimed the life of class 11 student. Following this, the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water and Sewerage Board lodged an FIR against AK Construction Company after noticing discrepancies in work due to negligence to duty.
Angry locals highlighted the presence of a dug-up pathway in the area as one of the major contributing factors to the mishap. At the time of the accident, there was no barricade around the hole, making the already congested road more cram-full.
It is alleged that the construction company did not fill the potholes after the completion of work and did not place slabs to cover manholes in the required areas.
AK Construction Company is one of the contractors who was given the contract to work under JICA supported water supply project for installing pipelines in Guwahati.
Moreover, there have been a few water pipe burst incidents in the city, adding to the woes of the citizens. Recently, a water pipeline burst at Rajgarh Link Road triggered a massive outcry from the people as it was the third such incident to have occurred in a matter of just two months.
Last month, a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst in the Kharguli area of the city causing a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaged at least 40 houses. Reportedly, over 600 people were affected and around 30 persons were injured in the incident.
One person, Sumitra Rabha, was killed in the incident. She was a resident of one of the houses that was damaged by the water gush.