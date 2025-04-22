Advertisment
Guwahati's ‘Smart’ Tag in Question After Citywide Inundation

After heavy rainfall, parts of Guwahati, from Chandmari to Jorabat, were submerged in artificial floods. The chaos exposed the city's fragile urban planning and inadequate drainage system, raising doubts about its "smart city" status.

Jorabat Floods Submerge Highway

Among the worst-affected areas was Jorabat, where the National Highway was submerged under two to two-and-a-half feet of water. The flooding crippled traffic, creating panic among commuters.

Chandmari’s Maniram Dewan Road Sinks in Artificial Flood

Maniram Dewan Road in Chandmari, right in front of the Asomiya Pratidin office, was also submerged under the chaos of artificial floods. The street, a major route, turned into a waterlogged mess, adding to the mounting disruption caused by the city's inadequate drainage system.

Anil Nagar Drowns Again in Artificial Floods After Heavy Downpour

Anil Nagar, a frequent victim of artificial floods, was once again submerged after a heavy downpour early Tuesday morning, highlighting the city's ongoing drainage issues.

Hatigaon Streets Waterlogged as Torrential Rain Hits City Hard

Torrential rain hit Hatigaon hard, leaving roads waterlogged and causing significant disruptions for commuters and pedestrians. Water pooled across the streets, making travel difficult and adding to the mounting chaos in the city as people navigated through the wet roads.

Artificial Floods Strike! Rukmini Gaon Streets Turned Into Pools

Rukmini Gaon Streets Transformed into a Pool as Artificial Floods Disrupt Traffic, Causing Major Hassles for Commuters and Passersby.

