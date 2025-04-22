Guwahati's ‘Smart’ Tag in Question After Citywide Inundation

Chandmari’s Maniram Dewan Road

Chandmari’s Maniram Dewan Road Sinks in Artificial Flood

Maniram Dewan Road in Chandmari, right in front of the Asomiya Pratidin office, was also submerged under the chaos of artificial floods. The street, a major route, turned into a waterlogged mess, adding to the mounting disruption caused by the city's inadequate drainage system.