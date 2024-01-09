Guwahati's Urban Facelift: Paved Roads Bring Progress and Punctures, Residents Embrace Woes
In the heart of Guwahati, a city constantly evolving to meet the demands of its bustling population, a change might be in the air – or, more precisely, under your tires. The familiar narrow lanes of South Sarania (and adjoining), are undergoing a significant facelift, with pavement construction projects going on full swing, and need-fully so.
While the endeavor is aimed at creating wider, more accessible roads for smoother and flood-free commuting, it comes with its own set of challenges that demand a bit of caution from the residents.
The construction fervor has painted the streets with workers in hard hats, and machinery humming with purpose and its a sight that reflects progress, but amidst the hustle and bustle, the inconvenience to daily commuters cannot be ignored. Narrow lanes have become even narrower, turning once-familiar routes into obstacle courses that require a bit of vehicular acrobatics.
One of the unintended consequences of this urban transformation is the increased risk of punctured tires. Nails and construction materials inadvertently find their way onto the roads, lying in wait for unsuspecting tires.
And unsurprisingly so, a few reports have rolled in from locals sharing their tales of vehicular hiccups due to such unexpected sharp objects, and narrower lanes.
“This has happened to me twice. But I understand the need for it and I am ready to ignore it for the city is evidently undergoing much development. Discovering a flat tire right before heading to work can be quite frustrating, but as residents, we must adapt and practice patience in the face of ongoing development,” a resident in Lachit Nagar said.
Another daily commuter expressed, “As the road narrows, I have to steer my car very close to the roadside ditch being dug for the pavement construction. It's possible that I punctured my tire on something sharp there, but I can't be sure. Now, I steer clear of these roads and opt for a longer route instead."
A South Sarania resident mentioned, "Although I haven't been directly affected, I understand the concern. The workers can be careless at times, so both parties need to be cautious. My major issue is the frequent traffic jams caused by the narrowing road, often leading to a standstill."
A biker who usually commutes through Ulubari said, “Navigating through the congestion caused by the ongoing pavement construction is a breeze for us on bikes. Despite the narrowed lanes causing frustration among commuters in vehicles, I can't help but feel fortunate to be on two wheels in such moments!"
Areas such as the road diverging from Rajgarh towards Anil Nagar, the opposite lane of KFC in Lachit Nagar area, under the Ulubari Flyover, South Sarania, the stretch near Chandmari railway crossing, and the locale around Silpukhuri are currently in the construction spotlight. These pivotal areas, both geographically and community-wise, are nearing completion, much to the relief of commuters.
Now worry not, for this is not a critique, rather a rallying call for caution and a nod to the positive outcome that is well underway. The inconveniences faced now are nothing but part and parcel of a city striving to expand its horizons and accommodate the surging demands of its population.
Residents are painting a bright picture, voicing their readiness to bear the temporary inconveniences associated with the construction phase. They emphasized that the ongoing work is very well a vital investment in their collective betterment.
A local shopkeeper sums it up, saying, "Under the able leadership of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the city surely is undergoing a massive transformation. The recently constructed Shraddhanjali flyover and also the Maligaon flyover stand tall as perfect examples of his dedication towards improving the accessibility of its citizens."