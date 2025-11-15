Health City Hospital Installs Northeast’s First uCT 780 DELTA AI-Driven CT Scanner

Health City Hospital authorities on Saturday announced the installation of the uCT 780 with DELTA CT scan machine, a cutting-edge diagnostic technology added to the facility’s imaging department.

According to hospital officials, this is the first installation of the uCT 780 with DELTA CT scanner in the entire Northeast region.

The advanced system is AI-powered, enabling significantly enhanced precision in diagnostic imaging.

The hospital stated that the upgraded CT scanner delivers superior-quality cardiac imaging, providing high-standard visualisation of the heart for cardiology examinations.

At the same time, the technology offers exceptionally detailed detection of even the smallest tumours, strengthening early cancer diagnosis.

Additionally, with DELTA reconstruction and AI-DOM dose management, the machine is capable of reducing radiation exposure by up to 80%, ensuring safer scans for patients.

The uCT 780 with DELTA CT scan machine was formally inaugurated today, marking a major technological advancement for Health City Hospital and setting a new benchmark for medical diagnostics in the region.

