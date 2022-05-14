Heavy Downpour in Guwahati for 2nd Day, Waterlogging in Several Areas

Heavy rains in the wee hours on Saturday led to waterlogging in several parts of Guwahati. The incessant rain threw normal life out of gear across the city as commuters and pedestrians have been stuck amidst knee-high water.

Office-school goers are enduring a harrowing time due to the waterlogging in the city. Areas like Zoo Road, Chandmari, Hatigaon, Beltola are inundated with floods.

While some areas saw water entering houses, vehicles were stranded in heavily waterlogged roads in some other parts of the city as roads were turned into river with motorists struggling to cross the inundated areas.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted incessant rainfall over most of the northeastern states till May 17 (Tuesday).

Moreover, the centre has also predicted thunderstorm and lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Assam and Meghalaya.

This weather condition is a result of moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal over the northeastern states along with strong southerly and southwesterly winds.

The meteorological centre has asked people to follow traffic advisories. People have been asked to avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often. Proper drainage in cropped fields should be provided if heavy rainfall is expected. The meteorological centre has also asked all people to stay updated on weather reports.