Hengrabari Death Case: Guwahati Police Detains another Youth for Questioning

The Guwahati police on Tuesday picked up one Dhan Kumar Sonowal for an interrogation in connection to the mysterious death of a young woman Anushka Saikia in the Hengrabari locality, of late.
As per reports, Dhan is reported to be the person for whom earlier a clash broke out between Anushka and her boyfriend Rahul Hazarika.
Interestingly, Junu Borah, the maid-servant in her version before the police also asserted the same during a police interrogation. She in her statement told that before Anushka’s death, a clash broke out between her and Rahul regarding some other boy.
It may be mentioned that the Guwahati police had already confirmed the mysterious death case of the young woman Anushka Saikia as suicide.
According to police reports, Anushka committed suicide due to a ‘misunderstanding’. Reports also said that neither the owner of the rented house nor the domestic maid were in any way involved in the young woman’s death.
Earlier, the Dispur police released Rahul Hazarika, the lover of deceased Anushka who was summoned for interrogation as a suspect into the death case.
Upon questioning Rahul, the police confirmed that all facts matched with his statements. As per sources, at 10:38 pm on Saturday, Anushka had sent the last message to him which read “You will not meet me anymore”. However, Anushka had already ended her life till Rahul saw the message.
Further, according to the maid Junu Borah, Anushka had skipped dinner the night before her death. After thorough verification of these statements, the police have concluded that the young woman died by suicide and that she was not murdered.
The mysterious death case was reported on November 26 in Guwahati's Hengrabari area. The body of Anushka Saikia was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented residence. Initial reports stated that the woman, who lived in a rented space near Amrit Udyan in the Hengrabari area had been working at a nearby beauty parlour as a beautician for the past one year. The deceased woman was originally from Assam's Dhemaji.
The Dispur Police were informed about the incident and soon reached the scene to recover the body. The police said that they had initiated an investigation into the matter.