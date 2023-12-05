Hengrabari Death Case: Guwahati Police Detains another Youth for Questioning

The mysterious death case was reported on November 26 in Guwahati's Hengrabari area. The body of Anushka Saikia was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances at her rented residence. Initial reports stated that the woman, who lived in a rented space near Amrit Udyan in the Hengrabari area had been working at a nearby beauty parlour as a beautician for the past one year. The deceased woman was originally from Assam's Dhemaji.