Guwahati: Rs 12 Lakh Aid Under Mukhyamantri Utkarsh Yojana for 254 Farmer Groups

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced financial assistance for 254 farmer-producer groups (FPGs), including 52 women-led groups, during the official launch of the Mukhyamantri Utkarsh Yojana in Guwahati.

Advertisment

Addressing the gathering, Sarma said each farmer-producer group received Rs 12 lakh as government aid to strengthen agricultural activities and improve market access.

“All farmer producer groups have received Rs 12 lakh today. If they can demonstrate proper utilisation of the funds, the government will extend an additional Rs 3 lakh as further assistance,” the Chief Minister said.

Kisan Credit Cards

In a major boost for potato cultivators, Sarma announced the rollout of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) for potato farmers willing to supply their produce to PepsiCo.

He said a tripartite agreement has been worked out between PepsiCo, the State Bank of India (SBI), and the Assam government to facilitate timely and affordable credit for these farmers.

“There is an agreement between PepsiCo, SBI and the government to make Kisan Credit Cards available to potato farmers,” Sarma stated, adding that the initiative aims to ensure assured market linkages along with institutional credit support.

Assam Leading In Rural Schemes

The Chief Minister also highlighted Assam’s performance in implementing key central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to Sarma, Assam has emerged as one of the leading states in executing these flagship programmes aimed at providing all-weather road connectivity and housing to rural and economically weaker sections.

He said that under PMGSY, nearly 1,500 kilometres of roads have been constructed in the state with financial support of Rs 1,800 crore from the Centre.

Land Pattas For Tea Garden Workers

Sarma further announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam on March 13 to distribute land pattas to tea garden workers.

“Nearly two lakh tea tribe families will receive land pattas. We are also in discussions to provide a house to each eligible family under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the move would ensure land security and improve living standards for tea tribe communities across the state.

The Mukhyamantri Utkarsh Yojana, launched today at the Asomi Saras Mela held at Khanapara, Guwahati, and attended by Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, is aimed at strengthening farmer-producer groups, improving agricultural productivity, and enhancing income opportunities for farmers in Assam.