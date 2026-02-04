Congress Leaders Face Defamation Case From Himanta Biswa Sarma Over Presser

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that he will initiate civil and criminal defamation cases against senior Congress leaders over allegations levelled against him during a press conference earlier in the day, escalating the political confrontation ahead of elections.

Advertisment

Taking to social media, Sarma said he would initiate legal proceedings on February 9, 2026, against Congress leaders Jitendra Singh Alwar, Bhupesh Baghel, Gaurav Gogoi, and Debabrata Saikia, accusing them of making “false, malicious and defamatory statements” against him.

“I am initiating civil and criminal defamation proceedings on 9 February 2026 against @JitendraSAlwar, @bhupeshbaghel, @GauravGogoiAsm and @DsaikiaOfficial for making false, malicious and defamatory statements against me in today’s press conference,” the Chief Minister posted.

Sarma also issued a sharp political rebuttal, stating that he would not be deterred by what he termed “propaganda” and “coordinated slander” and challenged the Congress leaders to substantiate their allegations before a court of law.

I am initiating civil and criminal defamation proceedings on 9 February 2026 against @JitendraSAlwar, @bhupeshbaghel, @GauravGogoiAsm and @DsaikiaOfficial for making false, malicious and defamatory statements against me in today’s press conference.



The era of hit-and-run… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 4, 2026

Congress Press Conference

The announcement came hours after a Congress press conference in which party leaders accused the Assam Chief Minister of illegal land holdings, alleged corruption in government departments, and questioned the timing of Sarma’s recent remarks linking Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan.

During the press briefing, the Congress released a poster and video titled “Who is Himanta Biswa Sarma?” Addressing the media, Gaurav Gogoi alleged that the Chief Minister and his family had acquired large tracts of land.

“Not many people know the true extent of the land holdings of Himanta Biswa Sarma. Even we don’t know that,” Gogoi said, claiming that Sarma had acquired 12,000 bighas of land in his family’s name. He announced the launch of a public portal inviting citizens to submit information related to the alleged land holdings.

Gogoi further said the Congress would bring the alleged land acquisitions into the public domain and distribute the land among the poor if the claims were proven. Responding to Sarma’s allegations linking him to Pakistan, Gogoi questioned the timing of the remarks, suggesting they were politically motivated ahead of elections.

Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia claimed that the Congress had released a “chargesheet” against the Chief Minister, alleging corruption in the Public Works Department and inflated tenders floated to raise funds before polls.

Congress leader Jitendra Singh Alwar, the party’s Assam in-charge, accused Sarma of betraying public trust and the interests of multiple communities in the state. Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was also present, echoed the criticism.

Apart from Alwar, Baghel, Gogoi and Saikia, senior Assam Congress leaders Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi also attended the press conference.