Huge Cache of Illicit Liquor Seized in Guwahati’s Japrigog; One Woman Detained

Acting on a tip-off, police on Monday raided a residence in the Japrigog area under Dispur Police Station and seized a significant quantity of illicit liquor.

The raid was conducted at the house of one Mrs. Basumatary (45), wife of late Phukan Basumatary, located at House No. 13, Monir Chowk, Japrigog. During the operation, police recovered 72 bottles of beer of various brands and 299 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the premises.

Additionally, approximately 300 litres of country-made (desi) liquor were destroyed on the spot.

The woman was taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway.

