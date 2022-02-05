Huge Cache Of Unclaimed Live Turtles Recovered From Kamakhya Station

A huge cache of unclaimed consignment of 235 rare turtle species was recovered by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Kamakhya Railway Station on Saturday.
The recovered turtles were handed over to Guwahati Range for rescue and rehabilitation. The consignment was recovered from train number 19305 Up Indore – Kamakhya on Kamakhya Station platform number 4.
The checking was conducted by Bhanita Barman Talukdar, ASI, RPF and Narayan Das, HC, RPF inside coach number WR-201255 sleeper coach and GS coach number 191321.
Ten bags containing suspected live organisms were recovered during the search operation. On further checking, the bags gave way to live turtles.
ASI Talukdar handed over the turtles to Guwahati Range for further investigation, rescue and rehabilitation.