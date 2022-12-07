Guwahati: Human Skeleton Found Near Railway Tracks in Maligaon

In a shocking and shivering incident, the skeleton of a human was found near railway tracks at Maligaon in Guwahati on Wednesday.

According to sources, a railway trackman found the human skeleton and informed the Government Railway Police (GRP).

So far, it is yet to be ascertained if the skeleton is of a female or male.

Meanwhile, a probe has been launched in connection to recovery of the skeleton.

The recovery of the skeleton has created a sense of tension and fear in the area.

Further details awaited.

It may be mentioned that few months back, the skeleton of a newborn baby was recovered near Beltola.

According to reports, the skeleton was found at an abandoned place. Following the recovery of the skeleton, the local police were called in and they took the remains to the Basistha police station.