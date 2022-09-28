Iconic Mughlai Diner ‘Aminia’ Launched in Guwahati

After serving people of Kolkata for decades, iconic Mughlai restaurant ‘Aminia’, the biryani behemoth has set foot in the largest city of the Northeast, Guwahati.

The iconic Mughlai diner has captivated the hearts and souls of gourmands with its expertly curated food and beverages.

The restaurants have been serving high-quality Mughlai and North Indian cuisine since its inception in 1929.

The brand owners wanted to ensure that the people of Northeast didn’t miss out on the flavourful Mughlai dishes that have pioneered the Mughlai cuisine segment in the City of Joy for generations.

Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg graced the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubeen Garg said, “Biryani is my all-time favourite, and Aminia’s biryani has always enthralled me with its essence and aroma that nothing else can surpass. Whenever I visited Kolkata, I made it a point to visit Aminia at least once to savour some of its classic Mughlai cuisines. I am delighted to have been a part of the inaugural ceremony. People in Guwahati can now enjoy the most-loved Mughlai cuisine brand.”