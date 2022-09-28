Iconic Mughlai Diner ‘Aminia’ Launched in Guwahati

After serving people of Kolkata for decades, iconic Mughlai restaurant ‘Aminia’, the biryani behemoth has set foot in the largest city of the Northeast, Guwahati.
The iconic Mughlai diner has captivated the hearts and souls of gourmands with its expertly curated food and beverages.
The restaurants have been serving high-quality Mughlai and North Indian cuisine since its inception in 1929.
The brand owners wanted to ensure that the people of Northeast didn’t miss out on the flavourful Mughlai dishes that have pioneered the Mughlai cuisine segment in the City of Joy for generations.
Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg graced the inaugural ceremony on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Zubeen Garg said, “Biryani is my all-time favourite, and Aminia’s biryani has always enthralled me with its essence and aroma that nothing else can surpass. Whenever I visited Kolkata, I made it a point to visit Aminia at least once to savour some of its classic Mughlai cuisines. I am delighted to have been a part of the inaugural ceremony. People in Guwahati can now enjoy the most-loved Mughlai cuisine brand.”
The Mughlai dining establishment is envisioned as a gourmet Daawat Darbar. The brand-new Guwahati outlet will provide a contemporary space for socialisation where people can share and make memories over freshly crafted Mughlai food and beverages.
The all-new Guwahati outlet of the famed Mughlai dine den features a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary vibe, keeping the trademark aesthetic alive. The sprawling restaurant encapsulates the City of Joy’s glances, figments, and fragments.
Dishes on the eclectic menu of the outlet feature a diverse range of Mughlai and North Indian delicacies along with Aminia’s Classics like Mutton & Chicken Biryani, Aminia Special Mutton Curry, Aminia Special Mutton Rezala, Chicken Chaap and Firni, to name a few.
Amnia’s quintessential classics Mutton and Chicken Biryani are acclaimed for their perfect aroma and heavenly taste. The biryani, served with a Kolkata favourite ‘aloo’ (potato), boasts tender meat that falls off the bone and is a must-have. The Aminia Special Mutton Curry, a crowd-pleaser across all Aminia outlets, is one of the most exquisite bone-off-the-marrow specialities enjoyed by gourmands.
Upon being asked about the brand’s long history and legacy, Mohammed Azhar, the Chairman & Director of Aminia, said, “Aminia’s first outlet, on Zakaria Street, opened in 1929. Later, on August 15, 1947, Independence Day, the largest and oldest outlet was opened in the Futnani Chamber near the Kolkata Municipal Corporation in Sir Stuart Hogg Market or New Market.”
“As you can see, we’ve progressed from a little diner to a myriad of outlets. For us, it’s not just about serving high-quality Mughlai cuisine to our most devoted patrons but also evolving ourselves as per their taste palates. We are a brand with a rich history that dates back to the pre-independence era. The love of our devoted patrons has enabled us to flourish while we adapt to their evolving tastes,” he added.
On being asked about future expansion plans, Kabir Mohammed Azhar, Director of Aminia, stated, “All the outlets of Aminia are performing admirably, and we are all overjoyed with the response. We recently expanded into Siliguri, Kolaghat, and now Guwahati. Consistent efforts and a drive to progress have greatly aided our growth. We absolutely hope to extend our business further across the country so that Aminia can be hailed as a legacy and glorious example of a Mughlai restaurant in Kolkata’s history.”
Azra Asher Ather, the director of sales of Aminia said that their team is expecting a very good response from the people in Guwahati. He also said that he does not consider other outlets in the city as a competition as Aminia has always stood unique.
“Our key success in expansion has been persistent discipline and commitment to progress every day."
While Asher Mohammed Ather, Director of Aminia, remarked on the quality standards of the brand, saying, “As one of the city’s best and longest-serving Mughlai diners, we’ve always endeavoured to maintain the sophistication quotient high. Aminia’s quality and brand standards have been unrivalled for generations. To maintain the quality of our food, we only use high-grade ingredients. Furthermore, cleanliness and safety are important considerations for all our outlets. Daily sanitisation and hygiene checks are all carried out on a regular basis to provide our patrons with quality food.”