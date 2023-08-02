IIE Inks MoU with IIT Guwahati for Entrepreneurship Development in Northeast

In a bid to strengthen the skilling ecosystem and entrepreneurship development in North Eastern Region (NER), a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of State Subhas Sarkar.
The partnership is expected to promote knowledge sharing between the two parties to run entrepreneurship development programmes in the North East with a dual certification from both institutes. This collaboration intends to build a conducive environment for the growth of start-ups in the North East that will further strengthen all of the crucial elements of an entrepreneur-enabling ecosystem, potentially attracting investor investments.
Speaking at the occasion, Lalit Sharma, Director IIE said that the partnership will help create an atmosphere where start-ups and entrepreneurs can flourish in the region by not just supporting and encouraging them but also giving them access to formal training, professional mentorship, and the technical know-how needed to run a successful business.
Both the institutes will conduct certified courses on entrepreneurship development and will also promote educational lectures, workshops, and also exhibitions in the region.