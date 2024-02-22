IIT Guwahati Launches India's Largest Drone Pilot Training Organization

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has launched India's largest Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) spanning 18 acres and boasting the capability to fly nine medium-class drones simultaneously.
The RPTO has been launched in collaboration with drone education firm EduRade.
According to the information shared by the institute, the RPTO will initially introduce a DGCA-Certified Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course which is tailored to enhance the skills of youth in North East and other regions of India.
Additionally, it aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to establish India as a global drone hub by 2030, thereby contributing to the recently launched ‘Namo Drone Didi’ initiative, IIT Guwahati said in a statement."
Initially, the RPTO plans to launch a Medium Class Drone Pilot Training Course certified by DGCA, designed to improve the abilities of young people in the North East and other parts of India.
Upon completion of the course, students will be awarded a Remote Pilot Certificate (RPC) sanctioned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Government of India. This certification will authorize them to legally operate drones and pursue a career as Certified Drone Pilots.
Taking to platform 'X', IIT Guwahati wrote, "#IITGuwahati has launched India’s largest Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO) in collaboration with EduRade in the campus. IIT Guwahati RPTO will offer @DGCAIndia - Certified Medium Category #Drone Pilot Training Course to start with.