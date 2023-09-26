IIT Guwahati Prof Chandan Mahanta Passes Away

After battling a brain tumor for two years, Professor Chandan Mahanta passed away at the age of 61 at his residence at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati on Tuesday.
According to sources, he was battling with Glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain tumor for two years and was receiving treatment at Apollo International Hospital.
Mahanta is one of the earliest members of IIT Guwahati. He had left an indelible mark on the academic and scientific community and in addition, he served as the Dean of Students Affairs and the Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, as well as the Center for Environment.
Meanwhile, the official handle of IIT Guwahati posted on X, "On behalf of IIT Guwahati fraternity, we express our deepest condolence on demise of Prof. Chandan Mahanta, Professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, @IITGuwahati. May his Soul Rest in Peace."