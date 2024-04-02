IIT Guwahati, Samagra Shiksha Assam Host Largest Science and Maths Olympiad

The objectives of the Olympiad were multifaceted, aiming to cultivate a culture of scientific inquiry and mathematical reasoning, identify and nurture talented individuals, provide a competitive platform for students, raise awareness about STEM education, and foster innovation and critical thinking skills.

The Olympiad comprised two phases, including a district-level test followed by a state-level round. The top performers from each district were selected to participate in the final round held at IIT Guwahati.