IIT Guwahati, Samagra Shiksha Assam Host Largest Science and Maths Olympiad

In a bid to foster scientific curiosity and mathematical proficiency among students in the state, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, in collaboration with Samagra Shiksha Assam, recently organized one of the largest Science and Maths Olympiads in the country.
Drawing participation from over 1.14 lakh students representing 3,828 schools across Assam, the mega event aimed to nurture talent, promote critical thinking, and enhance problem-solving abilities among students in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.
Through a series of rigorous competitions and engaging activities, participants were encouraged to delve into the fascinating realms of STEM subjects, expanding their knowledge, creativity, and understanding.
Speaking about the successful hosting of the event, Prof. Parameswar K Iyer, Dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati, emphasized the institute's close collaboration with the education department of Assam in enhancing STEM activities and promoting lively engagements like Olympiads.
Congratulating the winners, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, expressed the institute's commitment to enhancing the quality of STEM education in Assam and the northeast region.
The objectives of the Olympiad were multifaceted, aiming to cultivate a culture of scientific inquiry and mathematical reasoning, identify and nurture talented individuals, provide a competitive platform for students, raise awareness about STEM education, and foster innovation and critical thinking skills.
The Olympiad comprised two phases, including a district-level test followed by a state-level round. The top performers from each district were selected to participate in the final round held at IIT Guwahati.
On 30th March 2024, the final round witnessed 62 finalists from classes 9th and 10th competing, with three state winners emerging from the competition.
Chandan Kaushik Saikia from Namdeuri HS, Jorhat, secured the 1st prize, followed by Jnanarun Hazarika from Dhalasatra HS, Jorhat, and Arjun Karki from Hawaipur HS, West Karbianglong, securing the 2nd and 3rd prizes, respectively.
Highlighting its holistic development approach, IIT Guwahati collaborates closely with the Government of Assam on various projects, including initiatives like the Science and Maths Olympiad. Other activities include mentoring schools, establishing clubs, setting up live labs, providing teacher training, curriculum enhancement, school outreach activities, and more.
The Science and Maths Olympiad provided students with a valuable platform to showcase their creativity and ingenuity, furthering their interest and proficiency in STEM subjects.